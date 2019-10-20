Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucas LOUKEDIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOUKEDIS, Lucas S. DDS of Villanova, PA and Palm Harbor, FL, died on October 13, 2019 at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his treasured wife of 58 years, Christina M. Loukedis, earlier this year. Raised in Paterson, New Jersey as the son of Greek immigrants, Luke was a precocious student who was accepted to study Biology at the University of Michigan at the age of sixteen. When a family tragedy required him to return home, he completed his undergraduate degree at local Montclair State College and served for two years in the US Army Medical Corps. Luke married his beloved Tina in 1960 and graduated from Temple Dental School, eventually settling into a home in Villanova where they raised three children. Luke thoroughly enjoyed serving generations of patients as a family dentist practicing in Upper Darby, PA. Luke devoted many years to service in Rotary International and was an active member of the Hellenic University Club. Together with his wife, Tina, Luke delighted in traveling the country and the world, always managing to make friends everywhere through his keen wit, facility with languages, and remarkable sense of humor. His many friends and family will miss him deeply, but we take comfort that Luke is together with Tina again. Luke is survived by his children, Lucas S. Loukedis Jr., Alexander L. Loukedis (Jennifer), Diana L. Doherty (Stephen); grandchildren, Leah and Sophia Loukedis and Jacob, Lucas, and Sabrina Doherty. He is also survived by his brother, Constantine Loukedis (Susan); and sisters, Theona Feibush and Stella Priovolos. He was predeceased by brother, Jimmy Loukedis (Helen); and sisters, Christine Van der Clock, Dina Moore, and Dee Callas. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Loukedis's name may be made to Temple University, Kornberg School of Dentistry, 3223 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

