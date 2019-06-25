Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Lucas Paskalakis

Lucas Paskalakis Obituary
PASKALAKIS, Lucas

beloved husband of the late Maria Paskalakis (nee Androthimou), devoted father of George Paul and wife, Janet, and Elaina Kara, dear brother of the late Paul, Mercury (Billy) Paskalakis, and Augustine Gianaris, passed away on June 20, 2019. The family wishes to express their eternal gratitude for the unselfish generosity of the organ donor and his family that blessed them with 23 wonderful years with their loving father. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the University of Maryland Division of Transplantation UMMS Foundation, 110 South Paca St. 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or donate Life Am-erica at donatelife.net. Fun-eral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 am, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Catherdral, Tarpon Springs, FL, followed by Burial in Cycaidia Cemetary.

Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 25, 2019
