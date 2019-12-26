BARRETT, Lucia (Selby) "Lucy" 85, of Tampa, FL. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Lucy was born in San Antonio, TX to the late Joseph and Dolores Selby on August 16, 1934. She was working at Kelly Air Force Base when a dashing, young corpsman, Richard A. Barrett, flew in and swept her off her feet. They married in 1959 and moved to Japan, Taiwan, and finally settled in Tampa. During these travels she made and maintained friendships from all over the world. During her career in Federal Civil Service, she also served as a Commissioner with the Florida State Retirement Commission and as the Hispanic Employment Program Manager for the Department of Defense at MacDill Air Force Base. After retirement she became active in many organizations, serving as Presidents of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Mexican American Club. Lucy loved her Catholic faith and proudly served in the CCW. She was humbled to be accepted as a member of The Secular Franciscan Order. One of Lucy's greatest pleasures was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a love for learning which included taking lessons in piano, yoga, and Tai Chi. She had a wonderful zest for sewing and creating beautiful towels, blankets, and quilts. She passed these treasures on to her family and friends to be cherished for generations to come. Lucy was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Richard A. Barrett; her sisters, Margaret Hernandez and Mary Young; and brothers, Joseph and Michael Selby. She is survived by her son, Richard Barrett and wife, Jana; daughter, Kathi Todd and husband, Ed; son, John Barrett and wife, Kristen. Also surviving are her sister, Tillie Moreno; and grandchildren, Jenny Barrett, Stephen Todd, Stephanie Todd Lipsit (Chris), RB Barrett (Jenn), Meg Barrett, Maximillian Barrett, and Grace Barrett. The family wishes to thank all who loved and cared for her during the last few months, especially her neighbors, Sandy, Lynn, Amanda, Richard, Carlos, Pam, Patti and Teresa. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Monday, December 30 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, South Tampa

