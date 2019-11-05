MCTAGUE, Lucia Mary 73, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born in Miami, Florida to Robert Hugh McTague and Mary Cotter McTague on August 4, 1946. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Hugh McTague, Jr. (Doris), Neil Garrett McTague (Patty); and nieces, Mary Carte McTague and Lauren McTague Compton (Welty). She was preceded in death be her nephew, Robert Hugh McTague III. Lucia grew up in Coral Gables. After moving to Tampa she worked as a dispatcher for the Tampa Police Department for almost 25 years. While there she touched the lives of many. She retired in 2004. Lucia had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs. She leaves behind her precious companion, Goldie. The family would like to thank Lucia's longtime devoted friends, Linda Brady, Lorraine Jahn, and Terry Mohler for always being there for her. A funeral mass will be held at 10am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in the Chapel, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Blount & Curry, MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 5, 2019