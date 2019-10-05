RIVAS, Lucia F. "Chiqui" was born April 21, 1930 in Tampa. On October 1, 2019, she left us to be with the Lord and be reunited with husband Frank Rivas and siblings Aida Ruilova, Joe and Benny Fernandez. Her final days were spent being loved and cared for by her devoted sister Sally Ramos with the help of Glen and Karyn Freeman and many special caregivers, who she loved dearly. As a Tampa native, Chiqui at age 14, started working in and around Ybor City in the local cigar factories; with her last position with the Vincent and Tampa Cigar Co. She is survived by siblings, Cliff Rodriguez (Yolanda), Sally Ramos; her sons, Tony Fernandez (Maria) and Joe Rivas; along with grandchildren, Micheal, Michelle, Carrie, Nicole, Anthony, Jeff and many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 5, 2019