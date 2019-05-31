Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Idlewild Baptist Church
18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd
Lutz, FL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Idlewild Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Luciano ALFONSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luciano "Al" ALFONSO


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luciano "Al" ALFONSO Obituary
ALFONSO, Luciano "Al"

95, of Ybor City, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Mercy of 72 years. He is survived by two sons, Danny (Jonna) and Ron (Holly); 11 grandkids; seven great-grandkids; and one great-great-granddaughter. He worked for the school board for 19 years at Plant High. He was a wonderful father and a beloved Abuelo. He was a friend to all. He never met a stranger. The family will receive friends for visitation at 10 am June 1, and the funeral will follow at 11 am at Idlewild Baptist Church at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL.

www.bozaroalfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now