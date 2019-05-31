|
ALFONSO, Luciano "Al"
95, of Ybor City, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Mercy of 72 years. He is survived by two sons, Danny (Jonna) and Ron (Holly); 11 grandkids; seven great-grandkids; and one great-great-granddaughter. He worked for the school board for 19 years at Plant High. He was a wonderful father and a beloved Abuelo. He was a friend to all. He never met a stranger. The family will receive friends for visitation at 10 am June 1, and the funeral will follow at 11 am at Idlewild Baptist Church at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019