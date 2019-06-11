COOGLE, Luciaus M. "Luke"
87, passed away peacefully June 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda; two sons, Frank and Luke Jr.; daughter, Debbie; two sisters, Sarah and Sandra; one brother, Russell; five grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren. He served in the Korean War for three years as a Sergeant. Luke retired from his own business Buccaneer Roofing. He was preceded in death by his son, Hoot and granddaughter, Barbara Jean. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gulfside Hospice. Hodges Family Funeral Home is handling cremation arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 11, 2019