De PEREZ, Lucila Marrero



"Lucy" passed away May 25, 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was my best friend and mother to many. She graced us with many years of love and kindness and left us in her sleep as she went to her just reward. My life and this world is greatly diminished by her absence. She leaves behind a great gift; Ricardo, Yahir, Ben, Luis Fabian, Dexter, Kamon, Mateo and precious Izabelle who bears her name. All her great-grandchildren have her wisdom to guide them and I for one will never let them forget what she has taught us. Charity starts at home, family above all, and that love and kindness will save the day. They should give more than they receive and they should treat each other with respect. God bless you Lucila Isabel. Thank you for my life and all those gifts you have given us. Me, my brothers and sisters, your grandchildren and great- grandchildren will honor your memory every day by trying to live up to your standards and example.

