CAUFFMAN, Lucile N. passed away May 16, 2020 on her 86th birthday, peacefully and with her children surrounding her. She loved to laugh, loved her family, loved her friends and neighbors, loved her dog. She made friends easily and everyone who met her liked her. She leaves behind a daughter; two sons; two daughter-in-laws; and their families; a sister; brother; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and Rascal the dog. Her wish has come true to be with her husband again.



