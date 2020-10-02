1/
Lucile Tanner
TANNER, Lucile age 96, passed away September 27, 2020. Graveside services were officiated by Rev. Arthur B. Tanner at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens at 3 October 1. Her husband, Archie Bowen "Bo" Tanner, predeceased her in 1978. Lucile moved to New Port Richey in 1968 and was hired by Sam Allgood, Attorney at Law, as a legal secretary and Office Manager. She worked there for nearly forty years, while serving in many capacities including President of the West Pasco Legal Secretaries Association. She is survived by her children, Carole E. Sandman, Stephen F. (Frank) Tanner and Rev. Arthur B. Tanner; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom will greatly miss her kind, cheerful manner and unconditional love. Meadowlawn Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
