96, of Zephyrhills, born Sept. 24, 1922 in Mount Olivet, Kentucky to H. B. and Mildred Chandler, Lucille passed into the loving arms of Jesus on March 4, 2019. Lucille came to St. Cloud, FL in 1941 on a motorcycle with her husband, Charlie. She worked at the Bank of St. Cloud and taught Sunday School at the First Methodist Church of St. Cloud. In 1952, she and her family moved to Zephyrhills, FL and were welcomed by many very wonderful people who became cherished friends. She worked at the Bank of Zephyrhills, enjoyed her Real Estate Business in Betmar Acres and taught Sunday School at the First Methodist Church of Zephyrhills. Lucille enjoyed her friends in the church and Lamplighter's Sunday School Class, as well as, her friends in the bridge club and PEO. She was a devoted wife, mother, Christian servant and a friend to all who knew her. Her family gives thanks to Jesus for such a wonderful mother, and are very thankful for the new home she now enjoys (1 Corinthians 2:9). She is survived by her son, Jack (Laurie) Bentley; her daughter, Nancy (Tosh) Watanabe; grandchildren, Hayley (Alex) Nivelle, Holly Urkevich, Hilary (Tommy) Kramer, and Brett (Cammie) Bentley; plus three great-grandsons, Oliver, Thomas, and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Bentley. Services will be held 11 am Friday, March 8 at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 10-11 am prior to the service. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Mount Olivet, KY.



