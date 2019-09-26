Lucille HODGES

Obituary
HODGES, Lucille 78, of St. Peter- sburg, Florida transitioned to her heavenly home September 18, 2019. She was a Trustee, President of the Prayer band, former choir member, a member of Titus II, and was a retired Clerk for the City of St. Petersburg. Cherished memories she leaves to her sons, Paul Hodges and Pastor Corey Hodges (Benita); daughter, Sharon Sheppard; brother, Heyward Bennett (Frances); sister, Georgia Martin; 14 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation this evening with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral Friday September 27, 11 am, both services to be held at New Hope M.B. Church, 2120 19th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019
