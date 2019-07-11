COOK, Lucille Mary



97, died July 2, 2019, in Trinity, FL. She was born in Erie, PA and moved to Miramar, FL in 1958. After retirement, she moved to Port St. Lucie where she lived for 32 years until she moved closer to her children. In Port St. Lucie, she was an active member of St. Lucie Catholic Church until St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church was started. In both, she was a lector and Eucharistic minister serving both in the church and to the home bound. She became the founding president for the CCW at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. She is survived by her beloved children, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Mary Schade (Jerry), Jeanne Beach, William Holden (Deborah), and Kenneth Holden; four grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 12 great stepgrandchildren.

