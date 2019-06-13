JACKSON, Lucille P.
81, of St. Petersburg passed away June 8, 2019. She was an Alumini of Bethune Cookman University. She was an ESOL teacher for the Pinellas County Board for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. Mark M.B.C. Survivors include four sisters, Evelyn Foster, Dorothy Crittenden, Doris Bouie and Gwendolyn Green; companion, James Morgan; goddaughter, Donna Morgan; a godson, Kevin Galloway; special sisters in Christ, Willie Mae Stokes and Lena Wilson; No visitation on Friday. Funeral Service, Saturday 1 pm at St. Mark M.B.C. Online Guestbook at
zionhillmortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019