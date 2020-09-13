1/
Lucille PANADO
PANADO, Lucille "Lucy" 81, of Largo, passed at home under Family/Hospice Care on June 19, 2020. Predeceased by Bud Panado, she is survived by sons, Michael, Mark, Patrick (Lisa); brother, John (Judy); grandchildren, Ross, Mia, Max. Lucy was originally from Olean, New York and was a legal secretary locally. She was fond of her exercise, walking and biking daily and happily socializing with everyone along the way. Her sweet spirit will be missed. Memorial Service is Sept. 26, 2020 10 am at Crossroads Christian Church 1645 Seminole Blvd. Largo, FL.Please follow CDC guidelines.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
