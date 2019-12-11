SCODARI, Lucille 91, of Valrico, FL, passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, moved to Long Island and in 1985 came to Florida with her husband Frank, now deceased. During her lifetime she worked several jobs, including executive secretary at Pfizer International, sold real estate on Long Island and, finally, worked part - time in the editorial department of National Review Magazine. Lucille was an avid bridge player and a member of Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon.Visitation will be held at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview FL 33578, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2-5 pm. Funeral Mass at Nativity Catholic Church will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:30 am. After the Mass, there will be a Celebration of Life at Strawberry Ridge at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lucille's name to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019