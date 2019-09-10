Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Swithers. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

SWITHERS, Lucille Riley 93, of Tampa, FL passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Mebane, NC April 15, 1926, and moved from Durham, NC to Tampa, FL in 1955. She has been a member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church in Tampa, FL for 64 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Paul A. Riley Sr., to whom she was married for 45 years, and Robert A. Swithers, for 13 and a half years. She is survived by her son, Paul A. Riley Jr. and wife, Susan, of Tampa, FL; a daughter, Bonnie Riley Rogers and husband, Robin, of Murphy NC; two grandsons, Lon Riley of Youngsville, LA, and Cade Riley of Tampa, FL; two granddaughters, Rachel Perry, of Rapidan, VA, and Jessica Riley of Tampa, FL; one great-grandson, Keegan Riley of Youngsville, LA; one brother, Joe Sykes of Kiawah Island, SC; three sisters, Frances Grinstead of Snow Camp, NC, Flora Tate of Graham, NC, and Joan Mayes of Princeton, NC; three stepsons, Robert A. Swithers Jr. and Richard A. Swithers of Sarasota, FL and Brian Swithers of Kingston, NY; and one stepdaughter, Debra A. Werner of Rosendale, NY. Lucille worked at Tampa Bay Bank (now Sun Trust Bank) as Assistant Vice President and Auditor from 1960 until 1972. During her banking career her hobby was gardening. She had a greenhouse in the back of her home and worked many nights potting and re-planting orchids and other unusual tropical plants. She often said that after working all day at the bank gardening helped her to relax and unwind. She took many courses in horticulture and received numerous certificates and plaques. When Lucille retired from the bank in 1972 she opened a plant rental show room in a building she owned on South Westshore Blvd. She specialized in live tropical plants conditioned and acclimated for interioscaping for commercial businesses, offices, and homes. The name of the business was "RENT-A-PLANT, INC." Rental plants were all cared for by Lucille and her staff. She was a member of the Florida Nurserymen and Growers Association, held office as Chapter Secretary, and was given a plaque for being the most outstanding secretary in the state. She graduated from a floral design school in 1977 and expanded her business to include a florist section. Lucille sold her business in 1987 and retired. She was a member of the Tampa Federation of Garden Clubs since 1956. She was a member of the Calliandra Garden Circle and a past member of Ikebana International Chapter 65. Visitation will be at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church at 3723 W. Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33629 Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 pm. The funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 1:30 pm, interment to follow at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Ave., Tampa, FL, 33610. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Palma Ceia United Methodist Church or Lifepath Hospice of Tampa.

