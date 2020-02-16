Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Bay Pines National Cemetery
WAGNER, Lucille (Maiorino) passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 at the age of 86 years old. She shared her life with her beloved husband, Thomas C. Wagner, in St. Petersburg until his passing in 1992. Lucille was the daughter of Mercedes and Louis Maiorino of Brooklyn, New York. She enjoyed a career in fashion and retail, which allowed her to share her keen sense of style with others. She was relied upon for that talent by many in the community throughout the years. Even through retirement, Lucille was an active member and volunteer at the Fine Arts Museum of St Petersburg as well as a supporter and frequent attendee of The Florida Orchestra. Her passion for art and music was undeniable. Lucille is survived by her stepdaughter, Lynda; siblings, Joan and Robert; as well as a niece, nephew, and many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was adored by her family and blessed with an amazing circle of lifelong friends. Lucille's memorial service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 am at the Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, and will be followed by a reception and interment at Bay Pines National Cemetery at 2 pm. Visit: www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
