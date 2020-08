WIDOFF, Lucille Marie 98, passed away peacefully at home with family July 12, 2020. She is survived by her youngest sister; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She moved to Tampa in the 1950s with her husband and was a long-time resident of Davis Islands, where she raised three children. She was active in the community between her careers and hobbies. Contributions may be made in her memory to Suncoast Hospice.



