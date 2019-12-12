WILLIAMS, Lucille 93, of Plant City, Florida, born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri November 23, 1926, entered into eternal rest December 9, 2019. She was a loving wife, and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a longtime active member of Eastside Baptist Church, Plant City, where she was a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and prayer warrior. She and her husband founded Felton's Meat and Produce in 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Felton Williams; brothers, Lucian T. Bone, and Wayne Carr; and sisters, Irene Rushing, Beatrice Chestnut, Imagene English, and Louise Threlkeld. She is survived by her children, Leland "Lee" Williams, Karen Davis (Elliot), and Jeff Williams (Pat); grandchildren, Kayla Davis, and Cameron Davis; caregivers, Pansy Hall, Rene "Ray" Chavera, Marie Hob-kirk, Lisa Kirby, Pat Wolfe, Linda Brown, and LaVerne Snipes; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 13, at 11 am at Eastside Baptist Church, 1318 E. Calhoun St., Plant City, 33563, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am, with private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019