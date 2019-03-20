WATTS, TSgt. Lucious Marim
USAF (Ret.) 85, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. While serving in Vietnam in 1968 he was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism. His many other tours of duty took him to England, North Africa, Maine, Oklahoma, and MacDill AFB in Tampa where he retired. Upon leaving the Air Force, he spent the next 17 years as a log haul trucker crisscrossing the United States sometimes with his wife of 66 years, Christine alongside him. When he finally retired for good, Lucious and Christine spent their time here in Tampa and summers fishing in Rockwood, TN. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Christine; his son, Michael; daughter, Katherine; his sister, Annette Payne; his five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Roy Watts Sr., mother, Mae Riggins; son Dennis; brothers, Roy Watts Jr. and Lanier Watts; sisters Shirley Roberts and Madeline Hendrix. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 pm, with service at 2 pm; both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.
