BRYANT, Lucius Sr.
92, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned March 18, 2019. Owner of L. Bryant and Son Landscaping, he served on the Trustee Ministry at Moore's Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church and was a member of St. Mark Masonic Lodge. He is survived by son, Lucius Bryant Jr. (Janice); three daughters, Sarai Bryant, Delores Pennywell, and Lynda Smith (Jerome); brothers, M.B. Bryant (Lillie) and Pierce Bryant; sisters, Mary Walton (Randolph) and Coristene Anderson (Nathaniel); 10 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 11 am, at Moore's Chapel A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 4-8 pm, with a Celebration of Life Gathering with family and friends 6 pm, at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019