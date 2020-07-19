1/
Lucy CANALEJO
CANALEJO, Lucy would like to let you know that her work here on earth was done as of July 11, 2020, one month short of her 92nd birthday. She received an important call, the sort of offer you can not refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with wings and an awaited reunion with her dearly loved mother and siblings, Margarita, Gloria, Frank; and other family members and friends that she has not seen in a long time. Please visit the Florida Mortuary website for more information,. Florida Mortuary FloridaMortuary.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
