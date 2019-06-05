Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Governale Ferlita MURRAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MURRAY, Lucy Governale



Ferlita 94, of Brandon (Tampa) passed away June 1, 2019, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Irvin Murray and by her first husband, Charlie Ferlita. Lucy was born and raised in Ybor City and a graduate of Hillsborough High '43. She lived on Davis Islands for many years before moving to Brandon. She is survived by her daughter, Marylyn Ferlita Fernandez; her son, Robert Murray; three grandchildren, Lisa Fernandez Kirby (Pedro Castillo), Lori Fernandez Jones (Norman), Mark Fernandez (Jennifer); three great-grandchildren, Brittany Jones Bliss, Brice Jones (Savannah), Brandon Jones (Amber May); one great-great-grandson, Hunter Bliss and a great-great-granddaughter due in September. "Nanee" was our loving Sicilian matriarch of five generations and she will be dearly missed. Graveside service will be held June 8 at 11 am at Dignity Garden of Memories.

