BAXLEY, Lucy Marguerette
|
passed away peacefully at home Feb. 15, 2019 under Hospice care, and surrounded by family, Lindsey and Elvis.She is predeceased by her husband, Bernie; her son, Bernie Jr.; brother, Marty; and sister, Martha. Lucy is survived by son, Marty and his wife, Susie; four sisters, Hattie, Joanne, Dorothy, and Fran; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Katie, Bernie, and Kristie; and four great-grandchildren, David, Jenalis, Detris, and AJ. There will be no funeral as per her wishes. Please in lieu of flowers, make donations to Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2019