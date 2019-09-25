A Memorial Tribute Rev. LuDell Taylor 09-7-29 to 09-25-18 To everything there is a season and to time to every purpose under the heaven. A time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to pluck up that which is planted. A time to weep and a time to laugh: Ecclesiastes 3:1,2,4. There is an empty place in our hearts, you are missed, yet we know you are always with us in your legend as a Husband, Father, and Pastor. We will love you always and forever. The Taylor Family, Frasier/Smiley Family, The FHB Church Family and Friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019