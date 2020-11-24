1/
Ludimere LENYO
LENYO, Ludimere "Len" a retired, dedicated physician died peacefully at 92 on November 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Mary (Wesner). He was born in Cambria County, PA. and moved to Pinellas Park from Indiana. He is survived by his children, Richard (Molly), Debra (Dale) Krumreich, Karen Herleman, Mark, Christine and Scott (Darleen); and nine grandchildren. Because of Covid-19 a celebration of his life at a funeral mass is for family only. TAYLOR Family Funeral Home Pinellas Park, Florida 33781

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Family Funeral Home
5300 Park Boulevard
Pinellas Park, FL 37781
(727) 545-9858
1 entry
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Taylor Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
