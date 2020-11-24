LENYO, Ludimere "Len" a retired, dedicated physician died peacefully at 92 on November 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Mary (Wesner). He was born in Cambria County, PA. and moved to Pinellas Park from Indiana. He is survived by his children, Richard (Molly), Debra (Dale) Krumreich, Karen Herleman, Mark, Christine and Scott (Darleen); and nine grandchildren. Because of Covid-19 a celebration of his life at a funeral mass is for family only. TAYLOR Family Funeral Home Pinellas Park, Florida 33781



