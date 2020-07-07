Lugarda ROCHA

ROCHA, Lugarda Marie 93, of Tampa, FL, went home to be with the Lord, June 29, 2020. Born April 3, 1927 in Tampa, FL to the proud parents of Nico and Eva Salinero. She was one of seven Salinero family members that lived, worked and played in the Roberts City Neighborhood in Tampa. She studied business Administration at Thomas Jefferson High School, graduating in 1946. After High School, in 1948, She married Tony Rocha. They moved to Miami, FL and eventually to Temple Terrace, FL. where she raised her family. Lugarda lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She also worked in accounts receivable for Kash and Karry. She loved to cook, enjoyed gardening, and loved the beach. She also was a self taught water-color painter. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Temple Terrace, FL. Most of all Luva, a nickname given to her by her siblings, was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her sister, Gloria Pages; her proud sons, Dale Rocha, Steven Rocha and Robert Rocha; grandhildren, Tony Rocha, Jenny Rocha, Daniel Rocha, Kimberly Rocha, Carmen Rocha and Evan Rocha; great-grandchildren, Jack Rocha, Bennet Rocha, Kaylin Oneal, Miranda Julicher, Natalia Julicher, Shirley Locke, Miles Sabga, Raleigh Rocha, and Rory Rocha. She was laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens. Adams and Jennings



