JIMENEZ, Luisa B. 100 years old, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Joe (Angelina), Ray (Silvia); daughter, Miriam; grandchildren, Angelica, Alessandra, and Alex Jimenez, and Cristian Saavedra. Funeral Mass will be 12:30 pm Monday, Nov. 23, at St Raphael's Church, 1376 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St Petersburg with visitation starting at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a small donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Full obituary and guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net