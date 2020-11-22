1/1
JIMENEZ, Luisa B. 100 years old, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Joe (Angelina), Ray (Silvia); daughter, Miriam; grandchildren, Angelica, Alessandra, and Alex Jimenez, and Cristian Saavedra. Funeral Mass will be 12:30 pm Monday, Nov. 23, at St Raphael's Church, 1376 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St Petersburg with visitation starting at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a small donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Full obituary and guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:30 AM
St. Raphael's Church
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Raphael's Church
