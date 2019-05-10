Lurlene L. GLASSCOCK (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL
33511
(813)-689-8121
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Obituary
GLASSCOCK, Lurlene L.

90, of Brandon, FL, passed away at home on May 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was loved for her genuine sweetness, pleasant disposition, and her sense of humor. The loving wife and mother was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and left behind her children, Pam of San Antonio, TX, Scott (Lisa) of Brandon, FL, and Gary (Karen) of Perry, GA; her four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens in Brandon. Visitation begins at 9 am and Services will be held at 10 am.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2019
