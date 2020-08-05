Luz Jimenez

JIMENEZ, Luz Esther 86, of Tampa, entered heaven rejoicing on July 27, 2020. Beautiful spirit fill of love for life, family and friends. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was blessed with many talents. Her favorite pastime golfing, gardening and cooking. Luz is preceded in death by her husband, Deogracia "Dido." She is survived by her children, Robert (Pam) Jimenez, Janette (Stan) Russell; grandchildren, Daphnie, Bradford and Abby; great-grandchildren, Preston and Kyla; and great-great-grandchildren, Savannah and Brody. A visitation will be held at Blount & Curry - MacDill on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm with a funeral service at 12pm. A graveside service will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. www.blountcurrymacdill.com