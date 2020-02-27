LOWE, Lycrecia Dawn 54, expired from end stage liver disease at St. Anthony's Hospital Feb. 19, 2020. Born Nov. 16, 1965 in Florence, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Edna J. Lee and the late Glenn D. Lee. She was a resident of Kenneth City, Florida for the past 26 years. Due to chronic liver disease and diabetes she was unable to work outside of the home but, she was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed fishing, spending time at the local beaches and parks with family and friends. Reading was her favorite thing to do. The Holy Bible was her number one priority to read. Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Kevin Lowe; son, Woodrow Lowe; daughter, Loretta Lowe; mother, Edna Scott. A Memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Community Bible Baptist Church, 6565 78th Ave. North, Pinellas Park, FL by Pastor Brent Stancil.

