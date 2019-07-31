Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
Entombment
Following Services
Centro Espanol Memorial Park
1932 - 2019
Lydia Mas Obituary
MAS, Lydia

born in Tampa, Florida on January 16, 1932, joined the angels in Heaven on July 27, 2019. Lydia was creative, loved to cook, and devoted her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death one year ago by the love of her life, and father of her children, Mike. Parents, Restituto and Teresa (Martinez) Calzon; and brother, Gilbert Calzon also predeceased her. Lydia leaves behind children, Luverne Taylor (Jack), Richard Mas (Mary), and Michelle Moe (Amund); sister, Olga Hobgood; grandchildren, Ryan Euhus, Veronica Mas, and Marcus Mas; as well as great-grandchildren, Isaiah Euhus, Elijah Segarra, and Zahara Euhus Pal to cherish her loving memory; we love her and will miss her deeply. Funeral Services in Memory of Lydia Mas will be held 11 am, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. Entombment in Centro Espanol Memorial Park will follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 31, 2019
