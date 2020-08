Or Copy this URL to Share

MILLER, Lydia formerly of St. Petersburg, died in Melbourne Aug 3, 2020. Married to Forrest R. Miller (deceased), Lydia is survived by daughter, Sheryl; and grandchildren, Brianna and Linsay.



