GONZALEZ, Lydia Pilar



(Freyre) 88, a longtime resident of Tampa, passed away surrounded by family after a brief illness June 9, 2019. Lydia was born March 9, 1931 in Havana, Cuba, where she lived until immigrating to the United States in the 1960s. She attended the University of Havana, where she received her Masters of Education. Lydia worked as a principal and second grade teacher at a private school in Havana. She fled Cuba to the U.S. in 1962, arriving in Miami with only one suitcase. Lydia embraced her life in the U.S., becoming an American citizen and volunteering on several Republican campaigns. Lydia was proud of her heritage, and she selflessly dedicated herself to serving the exile community in Tampa. She was a well-known presence at Casa Cuba, where she was a member for over 25 years. In 2018, she received a lifetime achievement award from the Cuban Civic Club for her many years of advocacy. Lydia is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Bouza and Remedios Bouza Freyre, and her brother, Pedro Mario Bouza. She is survived by her nephew, Mario Bouza; her great-nephews, Joel Bouza, Mario M. Bouza; her great-nieces, Katrina Bouza, Jacquelyn Bouza; and her great-great-nieces, Lydia Bouza, Julia Bouza. Lydia also leaves behind countless friends, whom she considered part of her family. Funeral services will be held at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa Sunday, June 30 at 1 pm with a reception to follow at Casa Cuba. A private interment for family will take place at Miami Memorial Park in Miami, FL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Casa Cuba, Tampa.



Boza and Roel Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019