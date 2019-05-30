Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Sanchez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lydia Sanchez Obituary
SANCHEZ, Lydia

98, passed away May 27, 2019. Born and raised in West Tampa, she was the widow of Tony Sanchez. She is survived by her brother, Denio Sanchez (Lucille Jeanette) and some nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, from 6-8 pm at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa. Entombment will be Saturday, June 1, 11 am at Centro Espanol Memorial Park in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in her memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now