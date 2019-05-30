|
SANCHEZ, Lydia
98, passed away May 27, 2019. Born and raised in West Tampa, she was the widow of Tony Sanchez. She is survived by her brother, Denio Sanchez (Lucille Jeanette) and some nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, from 6-8 pm at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa. Entombment will be Saturday, June 1, 11 am at Centro Espanol Memorial Park in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in her memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019