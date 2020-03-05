Lydia Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Smith.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories
4207 E. Lake Ave
Tampa, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories
4207 E. Lake Ave
Tampa, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SMITH, Lydia Naomi (Samuels) "Na" passed into the eternal love of The Lord on the March 2, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center of Pinellas Park at 8:15 pm. Lydia was born on August 16, 1947. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband, Leland H. Smith; children, Cheryl Lynn Smith, and Leland H. Smith Jr; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Jacquelyn. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 8, from 11 am-12 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. The interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Psalm 34:18 - The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details