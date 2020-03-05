SMITH, Lydia Naomi (Samuels) "Na" passed into the eternal love of The Lord on the March 2, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center of Pinellas Park at 8:15 pm. Lydia was born on August 16, 1947. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband, Leland H. Smith; children, Cheryl Lynn Smith, and Leland H. Smith Jr; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Jacquelyn. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 8, from 11 am-12 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. The interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Psalm 34:18 - The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020