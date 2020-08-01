1/1
Lydia STEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEIN, Lydia Grace passed away July 25, 2020, at 90 years old. Lydia was born in Auburn, New York March 2, 1930. She grew up in Syracuse, New York with her mom, dad, and brother. In 1949 she married John F Stein. Widowed with six children, Louis, Shane, John, Stephen, Dean, and Pamela, she relocated to Clearwater, FL in 1973. Lydia was a small business owner and a single mom. She had 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A lover of all things Florida, she was our sunshine. xo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved