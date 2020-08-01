Lydia STEIN

STEIN, Lydia Grace passed away July 25, 2020, at 90 years old. Lydia was born in Auburn, New York March 2, 1930. She grew up in Syracuse, New York with her mom, dad, and brother. In 1949 she married John F Stein. Widowed with six children, Louis, Shane, John, Stephen, Dean, and Pamela, she relocated to Clearwater, FL in 1973. Lydia was a small business owner and a single mom. She had 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A lover of all things Florida, she was our sunshine. xo



