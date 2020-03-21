Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyn Mary Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TEBRUGGE, Lyn Mary Cox 82, died March 19, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri to Norman and Mimi Cox. Early in life, her family migrated to Ft. Myers, Florida where she grew up with her two sisters, Nancy Santamaria and Janine Vann. Lyn returned to St. Louis where she attended Villa Duchesne and made many lifelong friends, before graduating from the University of Florida College of Journalism. Her first job was as a staff writer for the Tampa Tribune in the late 1950's, where she wrote about the arts, books, fashion, and politics. One of her interviews was with architect George Tebrugge, who she married on New Year's Eve, 1960, and had two children, Adam and Kitty. The second chapter of her career was devoted to education, first in admissions at St. Leo College, then in guidance counseling at the University of South Florida. She was beloved and admired by many during her long tenure there, earning the title "Mother U.S.F." upon her retirement. For the past two decades, Lyn volunteered her time at the wonderful Leepa-Rattner Museum, where as a docent she guided countless tours in her own energetic and entertaining style. Lyn loved art, books, dogs (especially dachshunds), Elvis, friends and Tarpon Springs. Lyn is survived by her son, Adam; his wife, Regina; and their children, Mike and Jessie (married to Bobby Martinez); as well as Kitty and Michael Proctor and their son, James, (married to Hannah Phelps Proctor); her sister, Nancy and her husband, Joe; and their children, Jason and Eric; and sister, Janine and husband, Tommy; and their children, Christopher and Kathryn. Her funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas Dobies Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs and we hope to schedule a memorial to celebrate her life later this year. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Leepa-Rattner Museum annual fund.

