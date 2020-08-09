Lynd'l DOW

DOW, Lynd'l Kay 66, passed away July 24, 2020, in Seminole, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in St Paul, MN. She was loved by everyone she met and had this sparkling personality that brought everyone together. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her children; daughter, Tara (Derek) Gendron of Largo; son, Jeremy (Danielle) Sucharda; and daughter, Melissa Brawner; both of St. Petersburg and great-grandchildren, Elijah, Silas, Joe, Olivia, Juliette and Alan. Lyn loved the Beatles, dancing, hanging out with her friends at the VFW, playing cards with the ladies but most importantly, she was proud of her children and grandchildren. Family meant everything to her. There will be a private family Celebration of Life August 7, 2020. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com