Lynda Gunter-Sanchez

Lynda Gunter-Sanchez Obituary
GUNTER-SANCHEZ, Lynda 75, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away suddenly, on October 19, 2019, at home of natural causes. Born, Feb. 9, 1944 in St. Petersburg FL to the late Lee Adon and Ann Bennett Gunter, she grew up in St. Petersburg, graduated from St. Petersburg High School, and was a flight attendant with North West Orient that later merged with Delta for 51 years. She was baptized into the Methodist church at Pasadena Community Church, joined Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and volunteered in her Warwick Terrace neighborhood for many years. Lynda is predeceased by her husband, George Sanchez, who passed in 2018. Surviving are her sister, Marsha Gunter Smith of Cape Coral, FL; her nephew, David John Merkle (Kim) of St. Petersburg, FL; her niece, Deborah Merkle Basquit of Cape Coral, FL; many grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews along with devoted friends. Her two fur babies, Buttercup and Grace have been taken in by family. Further plans will be announced at a later date. Alife Tribute-Largo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
