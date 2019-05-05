Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Scott CULLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CULLEY, Lynda Scott



passed away surrounded by her family April 21, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. Lynda was born in Duluth, MN, January 2, 1942. Lynda earned a BS in Accounting at UWS, became a CPA and worked for Nystrom Acctg and Minnesota Power. Lynda and her husband Jack Culley retired to Florida in 2003. Lynda was a life-long Contract Bridge enthusiast and became a Life Master. Lynda's most cherished times were spent with family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering at All Children's Hospital NICU and initiated a fund for families needing assistance with bringing their babies home. Lynda is survived by children, Cindy McDonnell (Brad), Wayzata, MN and Erik Scott (Paula), Maple Grove, MN; granddaughters, Helen and Hanna McDonnell, Emily and Marit Scott; sister, Peggy Dollinger (Rex) and brother, Jack Foss (Madeline); and many wonderful relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack Culley. There will be a Celebration of Life for Lynda June 27, 5:30-7:30 pm at the Kitchi Gammi Club in Duluth. A Celebration of her life was held in St. Petersburg April 24. Memorials may be directed to All Children's Hospital Foundation, PO Box 3142, St. Petersburg, 33731.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019

