Lynda SIEBELT

SIEBELT, Lynda Cecilia Mother, G-Ma, lover of coffee and anything with four legs, prankster, card shark and bingo pro, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 79, after a long struggle with COPD. She is survived by her three children, Victor Edwards, Laura Getman (Jay) and Lana Skinner (Keith); her granddaughters, Brynn and Delaney Skinner who were the light of her life and the twinkle in her eye; as well as many cousins, most especially Ken Berry and Sharman Marciano whom she loved so very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cecilia Siebelt; and sister, Barbara Siebelt. Lynda was born on Aug 28, 1941 in Rockville Centre, NY and moved to Ohio as a young girl. She remained until the late 1970s when she moved to Florida to help her mother take care of her father. She stayed in Florida until she moved with her daughter Lana's family to Colorado and California. She returned to Florida in 2010 where she lived with her daughter, Laura and son-in-law, Jay; and beloved grand pups until her death. She was a model and later worked as a Judicial Assistant for decades and cherished the lifelong friends she made. She also served in the Navy Reserves. More than anything Lynda was devoted to her family and cherished her memories. She taught her children to always put others first. She is deeply missed and will never be forgotten. She was truly loved and admired by all who met her. She lit up a room with her smile, elegance and beauty. She is watching over her family and making sure each has a blanket, or a pillow whenever needed. Based on Lynda's love of noise and crowds, friends and family are asked to individually hold moments of silence in her honor. She did not want a service, but her life and legacy will be honored and celebrated in the near future. Please reach out to her children for details not currently known. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate all remaining cigarettes to the nearest trash bin and/or make a donation to any animal shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store