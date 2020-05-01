Lynn ARROYO
ARROYO, Lynn Troyansky was born October 28,1944 in Brooklyn, NY. She passed away April 10, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Cliff (Joanne) Troyansky; husband, Daniel; sons, David (Shiri) and Peter; daughter, Catherine (Steve) Catino; and grandchildren, Thomas Miller, Izzy and Maytal Arroyo, Caleb and Miriam Catino. Private graveside service was held for immediate family. Lynn was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan and was an advocate for Jewish education. She was known for her quick wit, great sense of humor and passion for genealogy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory at Gross Schechter Day School in Cleveland, OH and The Hebrew Academy in Marlboro, NJ.

