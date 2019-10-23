Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn BULLEIT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BULLEIT, Lynn the beloved matriarch of our family, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born Carolyn Stevens Gans in 1936 in Evanston, IL, Mom spent her formative years in Memphis, TN attending Lausanne School for Women where she was voted Miss Lausanne in 1954. She went on to Vanderbilt University where she graduated in 1958. That year she also met the love of her life, Don Bulleit, on a blind date. They were married in 1959. Their son, Chris, was born in 1960 in Washington, DC where Dad was attending law school at Georgetown University. They moved to Tampa in 1961 when Dad accepted a position at the law firm Fowler White. Leslie was born that year, followed closely by Ed in 1962, and Greg in 1965. They moved to St Petersburg in 1963 where Dad managed the Fowler White office for the next 35 years. Lynn was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker yet still found time to volunteer for many organizations including PARC, The Junior League, Meals on Wheels, and the Museum of Fine Arts, to name a few. Mom was a proud lifetime Tri-Delta Sorority member. She and Dad were longtime members of The St. Petersburg Yacht Club and The St. Pete rsburg Country Club (Lakewood CC), and were faithful Catholics. She enjoyed arranging flowers and spent many hours indulging in that hobby at Frannettes in downtown St. Petersburg. Mom was very adventurous and loved to travel. One of her favorite places being the mountains of North Carolina. She learned to scuba dive and fly a plane. She loved tennis, boating, snow skiing, playing Bridge with her longtime group, and any activity that involved being with family and friends. Lynn possessed an infectious, joyful personality. She never met a person she did not like and the amount of friends she made in her lifetime was truly amazing. Besides her four children, Lynn is survived by her daughters-in-law, Anne and Kelly Bulleit; son-in-law, Dave Daniels; brother, Ted Gans (Lorainne) of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Eva Bulleit of Louisville; nieces, Debbie and Kristie; nephew, Jeff; grandchildren, Gregory (Libby), Kyle (Christina), Holly and Julie Bulleit, Clark, Kendall and Raleigh Bulleit, Brad, Blake, and Grant Daniels. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Evvie and Beau Bulleit. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Westminster Palms for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PARC, SPCA, or Meals on Wheels. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, October 25, 2019 5:30-8 pm, at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. ML King Jr. St., St. Petersburg. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, October 26, 1 pm, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Petersburg. The family will host a reception following the mass at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. Visit the personalized guestbook at

