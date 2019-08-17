LUCAS, Lynn Adele age 52, of St.Petersburg, FL, passed away Saturday August 3, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. Born in Flint, Michigan, Lynn was the beloved daughter of Jerry (and Eleanor Chartrand) and Olga (Revenko) Chartrand. She leaves her husband, Dirk Klops; her son, Aiden McCoy; sister, Lora (Chartrand) Potts; brother, Eric Chartrand; nephews, Evan and Ethan Chartrand; and niece, Brooke Potts. As per Lynn's request there will be no formal service. We will always carry your loving memory in our hearts.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 17, 2019