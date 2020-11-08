1/1
MAXWELL, Lynn Eugene 92, of St. Petersburg passed away November 1, 2020. Lynn was born to the late Lynn T. and Grace Maxwell on February 17, 1928 in Mansfield, OH. He served in the US Army from 1946-1948 and then met and married his wife, Doris Ruth Maxwell in 1951. Lynn and Doris later moved to Florida where Lynn worked and retired from the Seminole Indian Casino as a personnel manager. He was also a past officer of the American Society of Safety Engineers and a part of the Pi Kappa Phi Social Fraternity. Additionally to his parents, Lynn is preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie and sister, Virginia Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Doris; daughter, Cynthia Cardwell; sons, Lynn "Gene" Jr. and G. Gregory "Greg" (Kelli) Maxwell; sisters, E. June Bricker and Marilyn Hering; grandsons, Charlie (Kristen) Cardwell, Lynn "Gene" III, Travis (Danielle), Derek and J. Bret Maxwell; granddaughters, Sara Cardwell Gunn, Tara Cardwell (Chris) Thomas, Jenna (Brian) Maxwell and Alexis Maxwell; and great-grandchildren, Blake Campbell, Mackenzie and Mia Maxwell, Anderson Cardwell, Destiny and Jesse Gunn, and Christopher Thomas Jr. A viewing and funeral was held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn's name to Suncoast Hospice at https://suncoasthospice.org/donate/. Condolences may be shared at www.andersonmcqueen.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
