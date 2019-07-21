Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne C. GILKES. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Riviera United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

GILKES, Lynne C.



GILKES, Lynne C.76, of St. Petersburg, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones July 16, 2019. Her body succumbed to ovarian cancer, which she battled bravely for nine years. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Bill; daughter, Carrie Amos Renner (Paul) of St. Petersburg; sons, Michael Amos (Tracy) of Waxhaw, NC, Jay Gilkes (Peggy) of Madison, AL, George Gilkes (Vivian) of Tampa, FL; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Burns (Bob) of Mesquite, NV; her church family and many others she cared for deeply. Born in Dallas, TX, she moved here from Charleston, SC in 1970. She served in the US Air Force, was an active member of Riviera United Methodist Church since 1970, worked for Social Security for 15 years, volunteered as an usher at The Mahaffey Theater and as a clerk for the polls (LCC) for several years. Strong in character and faith, her kind and gentle heart, her generosity with her time and her cooking will be remembered by all who knew her. Per her request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Riviera United Methodist Church, 175 62nd Ave. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33702 or Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation, www.ovariancancerfoundation.org , PO Box 48787, St. Petersburg, FL 33745. A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, July 27, at Riviera United Methodist Church at 11 am, with fellowship and refreshments to follow. Those attending are encouraged to bring a copy of a favorite photo, or simply share a favorite memory. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

