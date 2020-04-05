MILEY, Lynne Tyner Szulerecki passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC due to complications from Parkinson's. She was surround by her daughters; Renee Hess, Rhonna Rockwell and Lee Ann Harris. She is also survived by six grandchildren and preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William (Bill) Miley. Lynne was born on April 3, 1940 in Spokane, WA. After living on the West Coast, she arrived in the early 70s in Brandon, FL, where she volunteered and shared her many talents with the community for over 40 years. Donations came be sent to the Plant City Crisis Pregnancy Center in her memory.

