PITISCI, Lynnette Marie 56, passed away May 21, 2020 in Tampa, FL after a long battle with breast cancer. Lynnette was born and raised in Tampa and graduated from Robinson High School. She worked for Lake Carlton Arms North in Lutz for over 30 years. She was a loving, caring wife and mother and an inspiration to others no matter what the situation was. Her smile continued even throughout breast cancer treatments and she never complained. Lynnette was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Gilbert. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, James Vincent Pitisci Jr.; son, James Vincent (Tiffany) Pitisci III; grandchildren, Vincent James Pitisci, and Anthony Louis Pitisci; mother, Virginia Gilbert; brothers, James Gilbert, Jerry Gilbert, and Joey (Melody) Gilbert; sister, Lorri Gilbert; sisters-in-law, Mary Frances Pitisci-Radcliffe, Karen Pitisci, and Lisa Gilbert; brother-in-law, Michael Pitisci; and many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.